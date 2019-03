Published on Mar 7, 2019

An Olympic hopeful for Tokyo 2020, Ramla Ali was born in war-torn Somalia and arrived in London with her family as a refugee when she was a baby. We visited her gym in England to talk boxing, Olympic dreams, getting more women into sports, refugees, and secrets.



