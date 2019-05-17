Can China Outlast Trump? | US China Trade War | News Headlines | China Uncovered

Published on May 17, 2019

The US China trade war is heating up as President Donald Trump hits China with 25% tariffs on 300 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods. Two Canadian citizens in China have been charged with spying: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Amnesty International loses its New York Headquarters because it was owned by a Chinese state-owned company. Huawei has told the UK they’re ready to sign a “no spy, no back door” contract. And former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, defended Google's censored app Dragonfly. That and more on this week's China news headlines!





