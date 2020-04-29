Selena Gomez Blames THIS Singer For Ruining Her Dating Life!

Published on Apr 29, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#SelenaGomez #Rihanna #ZaneLowe



Selena Gomez is surrounded by adoring fans, a supportive family and the most loving group of friends… BUT she just revealed the one thing that’s getting in the way of her actual love life! We have one word… RIHANNA!



What’s up y’all, it’ Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and Selena Gomez just revealed that her Rihanna obsession is really putting a damper on her everyday life.



Being a fan, or as the kids like to call it, a “stan” of a specific celebrity is a full time job… you’re constantly keeping up with their latest announcements, Instagram posts, and basically dissecting their every move.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr