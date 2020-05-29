#TatiWestbrook #JamesCharles #HaloBeauty

Tati Westbrook's CRYPTIC Return To Social Media Revealed!

Published on May 29, 2020

YouTuber Tati Westbrook just returned to social media with a cryptic video after a lengthy absence around the time of the 1 year anniversary of her scandal with James Charles.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it looks like Tati Westbrook is back, again.

If you are an avid fan of Tati Westbrook’s on YouTube, you’ve probably noticed that she hasn’t posted a new video in over 3 weeks now.

Her last upload was on April 30th, whereas she usually posts much more frequently like once or twice a week.


