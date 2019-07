Published on Jul 29, 2019

4 days to go until the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 kicks off. Get some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights ahead of the event. Don't forget to tune in from August 2 - 4 live here on YouTube!



Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:

https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://www.youtube.com/fifatv

https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/