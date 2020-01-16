Chicago West's Cutest Moments!

Published on Jan 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago West just turned two years old Wednesday, and honestly she just keeps getting cuter and cuter each year that goes by! What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and yesterday baby Chicago turned 2 and Kim threw the birthday girl a decadent Minnie Mouse-themed party! But here at Clevver we are celebrating the only way we know how…Looking back at some of Chicago’s cutest moments leading up to her 2nd birthday. Yeah sure, we could talk about the multi-tiered Minnie Mouse cake, extravagant face paint, and a custom Disney font ‘Chicago’ wall.But honestly, it’s just another day in the life of a Kardashian kids birthday party. It was nicer than any party I’ve ever been to.But we’re here to talk about how sweet and cute Chicago is and how it’s been so fun to watch her grow up right before our eyes… well on social media at least.And this post just reminded me how cute Chicago is and how this is the perfect opportunity to look back on all the cuteness she’s served up in 2 short years of life!Alright, let’s start with a sweet video Kim posted of Chicago from right before her birthday.Then she actually helped Kim plan her upcoming birthday party while being unbelievably sweet at the same time.Ugh my heart is already melting! Another cute Chi-Chi ‘Shy Shy’ moment was when she bravely held this snake!Kim shared the video on her IG and wrote quote, “My brave girl Chicago” with the snake emoji. Seriously, what a fearless girl! She’s so casual about that snake on her, I’m not sure I would’ve been able to do that.But nothing compares to her relationship with her cousins aka ‘The Triplets.’

Seriously, Chicago, True, Stormi, and Dream might be the cutest kids ever. Let’s start with Chicago and True, because these two together might be my favorite. Their Target trip has been one of our IG highlights of 2020 so far.Kim shared these videos of them having an absolute blast throughout the store and it’s honestly cuteness overload.But it didn’t end there… Kim also shared a hilariously adorable video of Chicago feeding True. Please keep an eye on Chicago’s mouth as she feeds her. You’re welcome for this one.

Ugh I just can’t wait to see these two grow up together they are going to be the cutest cousin BFFs. But nothing is as cute as when all the cousins get together. Chicago, Dream, Stormi, and True were having a blast at the park and Dream and Chicago’s laughs are the absolute sweetest.And when she’s not hanging with the cousins, little Chicago is being beyond cute with her siblings.Let’s start with Chicago and North. They love to match outfits, cuddle, and do other sisterly things.But my favorite Chicago and North moment from the past year is when Kim posted this video of Chicago attempting to brush North’s hair with a tiny little doll comb.Seriously, look at that focus. SO CUTE.And Saint and Chicago also have a sweet bond.Nothing in this world was cuter to me than when Kim dressed them from head to toe in these outfits she got them in Wyoming.And I can’t talk about Chicago’s past year without giving an honorable mention to her having to be photoshopped into the family Halloween photo because she was scared of Dino (DEENO) aka her dad Kanye West.Seriously, that is so relatable and funny.We love Chicago and we wish her a happy birthday! Can’t wait to see what cuteness she gets up to in the next year.You know my eyes will be glued to social media waiting for the next adorable photo or video of her.What are some of your favorite Chicago West moments, or any of the kar-jenner kids moments? Was it one we talked about here or another one we didn’t cover?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.



