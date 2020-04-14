Selena Gomez ACCUSED Of Blackfishing After This Photo Surfaces!

Published on Apr 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#SelenaGomez #Rare #InterviewMagazine



While Selena Gomez has been dropping new music and keeping her fans occupied with Easter eggs in her recent music video, her latest magazine shoot has the internet conflicted.



What’s up y’all? I’m Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my in home Clevver studio. And just last week, Selena Gomez released a few new songs when she dropped the deluxe edition of her album Rare.



Her three new tracks are "Boyfriend," "She," and "Souvenir" and we had them on repeat all weekend long!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr