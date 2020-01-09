Royal Feud EXPLODES As Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Down From Royal Family!

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Wednesday Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shook the entire world by announcing that they're officially stepping down as “senior” members of the royal family. And the tea is that the couple allegedly dropped this HUGE news without telling anyone.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided they no longer want to be "senior members of the royal family."











Meghan and Harry literally just returned to England after their extended 6 week vacation in Canada. And they may have enjoyed their trip a little TOO much because now they are planning to move there.



A lot of people already thought it was a bit sus that Harry and Meghan were spending the holidays away from the royal celebrations in London with the rest of their UK family. Not to mention the continued rumored drama between Meghan and Prince William’s wife, Kate MiddleIton only just added to speculation.



But just when they made their long-awaited return to royal life in the UK, a source from The Sun let it slip that Meghan and Harry were seriously considering either moving to Canada to perform their royal duties there or possibly quitting the royal family altogether.











At the time a source told The Sun that quote, “They are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them. That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that. It’s been a very tough year—they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby—so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future. Everything is on the table.”



Meghan and Harry have gone through a lot recently, and from what the source said, it really just sounds like they wanted to do what’s best for their baby Archie’s future.



Buckingham Palace actually commented on the rumors and specifically told the Daily Mail that they would not comment on any “speculation.”



But then, just a few short hours later, Meghan and Harry actually quit their senior roles by announcing it on their official Instagram! .



They nearly broke the internet when they made the announcement!



They wrote quote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”



They went on to say quote, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”



So Meghan and Harry will be splitting their time between the UK and North America and plan to start making their own income.



A BBC Royal News correspondent said quote, “BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’.”

















