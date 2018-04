Published on Apr 6, 2018

An exposé on Israel's detailed projects – some public, some covert – to influence what people see on the Internet, and what they don't. From the article, "How Israel and its partisans work to censor the Internet" iakn.us/2Ixc6LC



