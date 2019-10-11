Best Rugby 7s Tackles at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Oct 11, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the best Rugby 7s tackles from throughout the history of the sport at the Olympic Games. Rugby 7s officially joined the Olympic Games during the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in beautiful Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and will be featured in the upcoming games in Tokyo 2020, featuring:

10 - Jerry Tuwai - Fiji

9 - Marcos Poggi - Spain

8 - Moisés Duque - Brazil

7 - France Sábato - Argentina

6 - Moisés Duque - Brazil

5 - Dan Norton - Team GB

4 - Henry Hutchinson & Con Foley - Australia

3 - Mark Bennett - Team GB

2 - Matías Moroni - Argentina

1 - Viliame Mata - Fiji



