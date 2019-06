Published on Jun 19, 2019

Newton Owino the proprietor of ALISAM products development and design in Kisumu county which is the third largest city in Kenya, has been recognized by the United Nations Environment program for his innovative idea of making fish leather products. According to reports by Kisumu county government up to 20 tonnes of fish waste is produced in the area almost daily. In the past it was a big challenge to deal with the waste that prompted Owino to come up with the fish leather innovation.