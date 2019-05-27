Syrian army retakes key town in Hama from rebels

The Syrian Army on Sunday recaptured the town of Kafr Nabudah in the countryside of Hama province in central Syria.
The town was recaptured following battles with the al-Qaida-linked groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
In over 675 airstrikes and ground shelling, a large number of rebels were killed, with vehicles and weapons destroyed.
The Syrian Army also suffered huge losses during the last hours of fighting.
Kafr Nabudah has strategic importance as it links with several rebel-held areas in the southern countryside of Idlib.

