Published on Jul 2, 2019

Who has 4 wheels, a blue jersey, and a big smile on his face? That’s Mario Treviño, Juarez City, Mexico’s newest rising soccer star!



Mario, better known as 'Marito', has cerebral palsy, but this doesn’t slow him down on the field. With help from his dad, Marito has been playing soccer for the last three years for the team ‘Leones de Juarez.