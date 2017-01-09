THE BEST FIFA MEN'S COACH 2016 - Claudio Ranieri WINNER

Published on Jan 9, 2017

Claudio Ranieri has crowned a year of seeming impossibilities by reaching the pinnacle of his profession as The Best FIFA Men’s Coach. His Leicester City side were ranked 5000/1 by some bookmakers to win the 2015/16 English Premier League title when the Italian first took charge in July 2015 – the same odds as Elvis Presley being found alive. Ranieri went on to inspire his charges, instilling an unrivalled team spirit as the club claimed the first top-flight title in their 132-year history. As the 2016/17 season kicked off, the Italian guided the Foxes to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, in their inaugural season in Europe’s top club competition.