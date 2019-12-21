Published on Dec 21, 2019

Millions of Indians cheered when Dipa Karmakar made it to the vault finals in Rio 2016 and finished fourth -- despite modest training facilities in her hometown. She’s now eyeing on an even better finish in Tokyo 2020.



The inspiring stories of four top Indian female athletes who have faced unmatched obstacles in order to triumph at high levels. Shakti features wrestler Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, karateka Sandhya Shetty, and archer Deepika Kumari. Watch Now: https://oly.ch/ShaktiEN



