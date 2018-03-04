Ian Williams: The Israel Lobby and the U.N.

Published on Mar 4, 2018

"Israel Lobby & American Policy" conference on March 2nd, 2018 at the National Press Club.



Ian Williams, U.N. correspondent for the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, is the author of the new book UNtold: The Real Story of the United Nations in Peace and War. Mr. Williams is a senior analyst for Foreign Policy in Focus, he was a columnist for The Nation, the Guardian-American online and an editor for the World Policy Journal. Williams has won many awards for his exposés of U.N. malfeasance, as well as supporting and defending the U.N. He has personally known four secretaries general, and innumerable diplomats and officials worldwide.



Williams has covered the United Nations since 1989 and twice served as president of the U.N. Correspondents’ Association. In 1995, for the 50th anniversary of the United Nations, while he was president of the U.N. Correspondents’ Association, Williams wrote U.N. for Beginners.



An associate professor at Bard Center for Globalization and International Affairs, he lectures on the U.N. and the Responsibility to Protect.