Published on Nov 29, 2017

Ahead of Friday’s Final Draw, 32 key players representing each of the teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup™ have taken time to congratulate each other based on the order of qualification for Russia 2018. From host country star Fyodor Smolov to Jefferson Farfán, who booked the last World Cup spot with Peru, all players recorded the following statement – the first part in their mother tongue and the second in the language of the team being congratulated:

Congratulations (name of country) – see you in Russia!

The video features a mosaic of languages and includes, among others, Neymar doing his best to speak Farsi, Robert Lewandowski congratulating Egypt in Arabic, and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny giving a good account of himself in Icelandic.



