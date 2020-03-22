8 YouTubers DESTROYING Expensive Things!

Published on Mar 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



It seems like YouTubers will do anything for clout these days, whether that be engaging in a fake wedding, jumping into shallow waters from the third story, or destroying thousands of dollars worth of electronics, all for a few views!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr