The moment when Bettina Hoy lost 2 gold medals in Show Jumping | Strangest Moments

Published on Jul 7, 2018

Don't let the smart outfits fool you. Equestrian events are as competitive and heartbreaking as any sport. This is the story of Bettina Hoy and how she lost two gold medals in Show Jumping at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004.

