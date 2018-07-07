The moment when Bettina Hoy lost 2 gold medals in Show Jumping | Strangest Moments

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jul 7, 2018
Don't let the smart outfits fool you. Equestrian events are as competitive and heartbreaking as any sport. This is the story of Bettina Hoy and how she lost two gold medals in Show Jumping at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004.
