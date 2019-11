Published on Nov 4, 2019

Pineapple is one of Costa Rica’s most delicious exports. In fact, the country is now the largest exporter of whole pineapple in the world. Around 85 percent of production heads to markets in the United States or Europe, but now producers are looking to new markets in Asia and the Middle East. Upala Agricola located in the Costa Rican city of Alajuela is a pioneer in pineapple exports to China. #CIIE