AUS v USA (Gold Medal Match) - Women's Basketball | Sydney 2000 Replays

Olympic
4.48M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres May 17, 2020

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/WBasketballFinalSydney...

Relive the full Women's Basketball Final of the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney. Team USA faced homeside Australia in an exciting match for the Gold Medal. Enjoy watching and find out who became Olympic Champion.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to