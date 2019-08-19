Team Ukraine performs to España Cañi at London 2012 | Music Monday

Published on Aug 19, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the stunning Rhythmic Gymnastics performance to España Cañi by Team Ukraine from the summer Olympic Games in London 2012.



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com