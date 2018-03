Published on Mar 9, 2018

David Wise of the USA hasn't landed a run in his first two attempts. The Sochi Champion had one final attempt to defend his Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Gold at the Winter Olympic Games 2018 at PyeongChang.



