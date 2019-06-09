#DareToShine #FIFAWWC #WWCDAILY

Norway lay down challenge for the hosts | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 9, 2019

Reiten inspires Norway to an impressive victory, Hermoso bags two as Spain see off South Africa and an impressive strike from Giulia Gwinn saw Germany edge past China PR on a thrilling day at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #DareToShine #FIFAWWC #WWCDAILY

