Norway lay down challenge for the hosts | Women’s World Cup Daily

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 9, 2019
Reiten inspires Norway to an impressive victory, Hermoso bags two as Spain see off South Africa and an impressive strike from Giulia Gwinn saw Germany edge past China PR on a thrilling day at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #DareToShine#FIFAWWC#WWCDAILY
Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019