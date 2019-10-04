Top 10 Athletics Final Sprints at the Olympics | Top Moments

People from all around the world love the intensity of Olympic Athletics! There is nothing more exciting than seeing some of the most talented, and quickest athletes in the world leave it all on the track! In this episode of Top Moments, we look back at the Top 10 final sprints at the Olympic Games, featuring:

10 - Haile Gebrselassie - 10,000m
9 - Evelyn Ashford - 4x100m Relay
8 - Pietro Mennea - 200m
7 - Mo Farah - 10,000m
6 - Dieter Baumann - 5,000m
5 - Peter Snell - 900m
4 - Dave Wottle - 900m
3 - Billy Mills - 10,000m
2 - Kelly Holmes - 1,500m
1 - Shaunae Miller-Uibo - 400m

