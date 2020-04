Published on Apr 7, 2020

Miley Cyrus just opened up about how her song, ‘Can’t Be Tamed’, saying it was definitely a ‘warning for her future’ and foreshadowed her crazy, twerking, pot-smoking future! She also lent some sound advice to Selena about helping raise her little sister!



It seems as if Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have finally made their amends following Miley’s break up with Nick Jonas back in 2006 shortly before he went on to start dating Selena right after.









