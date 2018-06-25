All to play for as Nigeria and Argentina meet in Group D

FIFATV
4.8M
1,690 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 25, 2018

Only a win will do for Argentina and even that might not be enough. The conclusion of Group D at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is sure to be exciting. What do you think will happen?

Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018

More match highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to