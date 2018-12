Published on Dec 9, 2018

In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Harry Smith meets two retired grandfathers with something sweet in common: They volunteer to hold sick babies at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

These Retired Grandpas Hold And Comfort Sick Babies All Day | Sunday TODAY