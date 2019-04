Published on Apr 27, 2019

The quarter-final match-up between Portugal and Spain was tied after the first two 1v1 matches. A 2v2 match decided which team advanced to the semi-finals of the FIFA eNations Cup 2019. 'RastaArtur' and 'Tuga810' represented Portugal while 'XeXu' and 'I5I Zidane' played for the Spanish team.



