15 DAYS TO GO! Butragueno breaks Danish hearts

Published on May 30, 2018
Denmark had thrilled spectators during the group phase of the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™, but met their match against Spain in the Round of 16. Despite taking the lead, this celebrated Danish Dynamite team ended up on the wrong end of a 1-5 scoreline as Emilio Butragueno struck four times for La Roja.
