Published on Jul 30, 2019

The Syrian Army on Monday captured 2 areas in the northwestern countryside of Hama province.

The villages of Tal Mileh and al-Jubain were captured after shelling on rebels' positions, mainly the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front. The rebels withdrew from the villages, due to the 3-day heavy shelling by the Syrian Army.

The battles have been raging since late April in the same area between the rebel groups and the Syrian army.