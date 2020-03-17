How to Master the Snatch in Olympic Weightlifting | Olympians' Tips

Published on Mar 17, 2020

Two-times youth and four-times junior world champion CJ Cummings helps you to find the perfect snatch position in Olympic Weightlifting!



These are his most important Tips for you:

1) Have a hook grip

2) Have a wide grip

3) Back flat and chest up

4) Keep the bar in close



And don't forget: Keep practicing because practice makes you perfect!



Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips: http://bit.do/HowToENG









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com