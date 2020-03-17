How to Master the Snatch in Olympic Weightlifting | Olympians' Tips

Published on Mar 17, 2020

Two-times youth and four-times junior world champion CJ Cummings helps you to find the perfect snatch position in Olympic Weightlifting!

These are his most important Tips for you:
1) Have a hook grip
2) Have a wide grip
3) Back flat and chest up
4) Keep the bar in close

And don't forget: Keep practicing because practice makes you perfect!

Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips:




