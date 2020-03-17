How to Master the Snatch in Olympic Weightlifting | Olympians' Tips

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Two-times youth and four-times junior world champion CJ Cummings helps you to find the perfect snatch position in Olympic Weightlifting!These are his most important Tips for you:1) Have a hook grip2) Have a wide grip3) Back flat and chest up4) Keep the bar in closeAnd don't forget: Keep practicing because practice makes you perfect!Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips: http://bit.do/HowToENGSubscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...