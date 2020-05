Published on May 4, 2020

240m high,10.2GW Wudongde Dam finished in 2020,05,04:

will become one of seven hydroelectric dams which has more than 10GW capacity,it's 850MW turbine will become the largest water turbine in the world until next year be exceeded by nearby Baihetan Dam's 1GW turbine.