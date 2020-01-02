Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He'll Always 'Love' Kylie Jenner!

Published on Jan 2, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



With a new year and a new decade typically comes new experiences, relationships and memories! But in Kourtney Kardashian’s case that isn’t quite how her new year is looking because she just went INSTAGRAM official with an ex! Also, Travis Scott admitted he will always ‘love’ Kylie Jenner… so does this mean a reconciliation is in the works?



What’s up everyone, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News! I want to start by wishing you a Happy New Year and it is indeed a very happy new year for Kourtney Kardashian as she has a new fling in her life… well kind of! Let me explain!



So back in 2017, Kourtney was spotted on multiple occasions getting close with a much younger man and budding model. You may remember him… his name is Younes Bendjima!



At the time of their budding romance Kourtney was about 38 years old and Younes was only 24! He was an Instagram model working on getting into the big leagues… and let’s say having Kourtney Kardashian as a girlfriend definitely helped his career!



The two went on several vacations around the world together! They went to Japan, tropical vacations, Italy… you name it they were exploring it! He even met her three kids and also was present during her little family vacations!



Things were going great between the two…they made public appearances on red carpets, he attended holiday and family parties.



Everything seemed picture perfect that is until they weren’t and Kourtney posted THIS photo!



She captioned it, “don’t be shady, be a lady.”



Younes popped off in the comments by writing then deleting: “thats what you need to show to get likes?”



According to sources close to the then couple, “That comment struck a nerve with Kourtney. She doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it."



Younes reportedly got very jealous and possessive of Kourtney and the two eventually split up in August of 2018! We know the split was hard on both Kourtney and Younes, but it really upset Kourtney to be single as she got closer to turning 40!



Kourtney continued to say she’s just “living life” but vacillates between doing “stupid shit to distract” herself from “really thinking about stuff that is maybe more important” and telling herself to “Live your life! Have fun!”



Welp her 40th came and went and she had a blast and it seems like she won’t be distracting herself with stupid shit any longer.



In December, Kourtney and Younes were spotted at Disneyland in California, holding hands, kissing and doing couple-y things! THEN over the holidays Kourtney debuted her on-again relationship with Younes!



Kourtney posted a slew of photos to her Instagram from the Kardashian-Jenner-West holiday party and there he was smack dab in the middle of the picture rolodex!



Clearly the relationship is serious, I mean he was at the traditional family holiday party and we know her sisters are the first to judge and let their opinions out about the men in each other’s lives!



Now let’s move on to another KarJenner sister.



As for the men in Kylie Jenner’s life… that is still up in the air, because we are constantly asking are Kylie and Travis back together!



The answer right now is N-O, NO! Ky’s older sister Kim confirmed the status of her relationship on the Ellen Degeneres show back in late December!



Then just a few days ago, Travis dropped a new track where he seemingly explains WHY he and Kylie called it quits! In his new song, “Gatti,” Travis seemingly references Kylie and a possible reason they ended their relationship -- it came down to lifestyle differences.



His lyrics go as follows… "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate / I took a chance, it's a lot to take."



Now to be clear, Travis doesn’t mention Kylie by name, but it doesn’t take an investigative journalist to put the dots together…



Do you want Travis and Kylie to get back together? And what about Kourtney and Younes? Are you shipping these exes or do you think we should leave them in the last decade?



Let me know down in the comment section below.



Also, it’s a new year, new decade so if you haven’t already. HIT THE SUBSCRIBE BUTTON and turn on the bell for Clevver News notifications! Let’s start this year off right people. Then go ahead and click right over here for more entertainment news videos!

Thanks for watching, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and I’ll see you next time!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr