#VERYCAVALLARI #KRISTINCAVLLARI #JAYCUTLER

Kristin Cavallari QUITS TV Show Amid Divorce & Affair Rumors!

Clevver News
4.7M
648 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#VERYCAVALLARI #KRISTINCAVLLARI #JAYCUTLER

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse in the Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler divorce, Kristen announces she’s saying goodbye to her famed tv show, “Very Cavallari” and her ex-BFF speaks out about the affair rumors


It’s been a rocky past couple of weeks for Hollywood after it was announced that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler would be calling off their 10-year marriage back in April.



For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to