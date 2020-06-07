How a BMX club in Hackney is keeping the youth off the streets | Inspired by Sport

Published on Jun 7, 2020

Team GB BMX Olympian Shanaze Reade returns to London to see how the sport she loves has helped turn around lives in these neighborhoods.

