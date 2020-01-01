Liam Hemsworth, Selena Gomez & More Celeb Couples

Published on Jan 1, 2020

2019 has been filled with celebrity breakups, makeups, shockers and even the juiciest ‘what-ifs’, but as we all know, dating rumors aren’t just ‘rumors’ for no reason… there’s always a little bit of truth to them.



So today, we’re restoring our faith in Hollywood love affairs and putting all the good juju out into the universe that our favorite potential celeb couple predictions will come true in 2020.



What’s up guys, it’s Dani Golub and welcome back to Clevver News… between engagement, marriage, and baby announcements, we’ve truly seen it all, but when confronted about their dating life, some celebs tend to play coy or steer clear from the truth.



And whether the truth about Zendaya and Jacob Elordi is, in fact, that they really are ‘just friends’, there could still be something more between the two.



Z and Jacob first sparked dating rumors after working on their show Euphoria together. They have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a vacation to Greece together back in August.



Although the two were accompanied by some other pals, their chemistry is undeniable. But when asked about his bond with Zendaya, Jacob spoke up to GQ Australia in December, saying, “She’s like my sister. Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”



Fans have been shipping Jacob and Zendaya since watching them on Euphoria, so we’d like to think that 2020 could finally be their year.



Both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have seemed to move on from one another, and while Miley isn’t hiding her new relationships, Liam seems to be keeping his under wraps.



He’s been most notably spotted with Australian model Gabriella Brooks after being linked with actress Madison Brown.



The Daily Mail released photos of Liam introducing Gabriella to his parents, so it seems like this one could be the real deal.



The photos also showed the Hemsworth family greeting the couple in Byron Bay last month before having lunch together. We all know how tight-knit the Hemsworth clan is, so the fact that Gabriella has already ‘met the parents’ is pretty big. Here’s to hoping the coming year will bring these two all the happiness!



Kendall Jenner has always been VERY private when it comes to her dating life, but after being seen out with her ex Ben Simmons after previously calling it quits, makes us wonder if the second time’s a charm.



Just last month, the dating rumors were sparked back up after Kendall attended Ben’s Sixers basketball game in Philadelphia.



She was said to be watching the game with some of Ben’s friends in a suite together, so maybe these two just needed a little bit of time apart to realize that they were better together.



Continuing along the Jenner train, we can’t help but predict that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will reunite and get back together in 2020.



The co-parents to Stormi Webster called it quits back in October but have remained friends and the best parents to their daughter. They even spent the holiday together and Kylie and Stormi have flown out to watch Travis’ shows… So… then… what actually went wrong?



But leave it to Kylie’s grandmother, AKA Caitlyn Jenner’s mom Esther...



to spill the TEA on why they actually broke up… and NO, it did not have to do with a meet-up with Tyga.



She spoke to The Sun Online saying that while she felt “sympathy” for Kylie, she seemed “defensive” when speaking with her grandma about the split.



Esther added, “I was sympathising with Kylie a short while ago about the breakup with the baby’s father. Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, saying, ‘We’re both going to be good parents to her,’ like in defense, almost.”



Esther also said that she believes they split because Travis didn’t want to get married despite having a baby together. So I may not be one to speak on this but the two will always be family. They have a baby together and they are going to be in each others’ lives forever, so maybe this time apart is exactly what they need to make 2020 a year full of love.



Hannah Brown has had QUITE the successful year after finding love, and then taking out the trash AKA Jed Wyatt, on national television and THEN going on to win Dancing With The Stars… buuuut her time in the spotlight didn’t come without a few more dating rumors.



Hannah Brown has had QUITE the successful year after finding love, and then taking out the trash AKA Jed Wyatt, on national television and THEN going on to win Dancing With The Stars… buuuut her time in the spotlight didn't come without a few more dating rumors.





