Blue Ivy Carter PROVES That She Is Going To Be A Pop Star!

Published on Dec 25, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Let’s face it: We’re always looking for the next big thing in music, right? Well, there’s a budding pop star in our midst and even though she’s only seven years old, she’s got star power written ALLLL over her!



Hey what’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and I’m of course talking about Beyonce and Jay Z’s first born, Blue Ivy. This child has got two powerhouse parents and a lot of talent. So sit back and let us break down all the reasons why Blue is going to be a pop star before we know it!



When we say that performing is in Blue Ivy’s blood, we mean it! I mean, she’s been on stage since before she was even born! After a stellar performance at the 2011 VMAs, Beyonce dropped that mic and showed the world one of the first glimpses of her baby bump!



And just a few days after she was born, Blue was recorded for the first time. The newborn baby’s cries can be heard on Jay Z’s track, “Glory.”



Not too long after that, Blue found her way onto her mom’s songs. In Bey’s 2014 tune aptly titled “Blue,” the then two year old’s voice featured near the end of the track -- and of course in the video too.



That same year, Blue Ivy was caught in the CUTEST moment of all time: singing along to her parent’s song, “Drunk in Love” during a rehearsal for the Grammys.



The kid is obviously super comfortable with a microphone in her hand! And why wouldn’t she be?? Blue’s got a front row seat to all of her mom’s rehearsals, including this one from 2015, where she stole the mic again! She even added her own flare with Dora the Explorer stickers. Hey! A girl’s gotta make things her own!



A couple years later, Blue got a huge moment on her dad’s album, “4:44:” her own track! Jay Z’s album featured a bonus track called, “Blue’s Freestyle,” and it features 45 seconds on the kid rapping like a pro -- just like her famous pop.



But singing seems to be more Blue’s speed. Earlier this year, she sang her own rendition of her mom’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing” which was featured on Beyonce’s Netflix documentary, “Homecoming,” about the making the singer’s now infamous Coachella performance.



This was all leading up to the big moment when Blue Ivy got her very first writing credit on the track, “Brown Skin Girl,” which also features her gorgeous voice along with Beyonce, SAINt JHN and WizKid. The track was on Beyonce’s curated album “The Lion King: The Gift.”



Fans even got a behind the scenes look at Blue in the recording studio during the ABC documentary, “Making The Gift.”



Oh by the way… that track landed Blue her very first award, at the ripe old age at seven. She earned the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award.



So Blue’s clearly got the singing and writing chops, but let’s not forget her incredible dancing skills. Videos of the kid’s dance recitals often hit the web, like this one where Blue clearly steals the show



And of course this moment from the Netflix documentary that took the internet by storm:



Blue Ivy’s been moving and grooving since she was just a baby! She obviously loves it!



And there’s one more big part about being a pop star that Blue Ivy has already mastered: The red carpet! She’s had quite a few chances to practice her poses alongside her mom.



Plus, she already knows what it’s like to sit front row at the grammys! We can already see her claiming one of her own some day!



So, she can sing. She can write. She can dance. And she can strike a pose. Have we convinced you that Blue Ivy is well on her way to becoming a super star?



Let us know in the comment section below. And don’t forget to subscribe to Clevver News for all the latest on the Carter family. We’ve got you covered!



I’m Emile Ennis Jr! Have a wonderful holiday!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr