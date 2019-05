Published on May 6, 2019

At the Olympic Games 2004 in Athens, the two Bulgarian Artistic Swimmer Assia Anastassova and Bogdana Zareva wowed the home crowd with their performance to Mikis Theodorakis' "Zorba The Greek".



