Two incredibly-strong Vietnamese brothers take on the record for most stairs climbed with a person on the head.



Acrobats Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co managed to get up the 90 consecutive stairs of Saint Mary's Cathedral in Girona, Spain - aka the Sept of Baelor in Game of Thrones - in 52 seconds.



