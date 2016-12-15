[41] The Recount Was A Lie, CNBC Manipulates Viewers & More

Published on Dec 15, 2016

Lulu Fries’dat, award-winning journalist, joins Lee Camp to talk about the recount and about how our electoral system is facing an existential crisis! Also, Lee breaks down just how CNBC manipulates you in every single report.



