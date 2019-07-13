The full story of Weightlifter Matthias Steiner | Legends Live On

Published on Jul 13, 2019

German weightlifter Matthias Steiner won gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games just a few months after his wife died in a tragic car accident. Today, see how the Olympic legend has overcome diabetes and weight issues to lead a healthier life and inspire a new generation.



