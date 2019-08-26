Hong Kong: Invasion or No Invasion?

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Aug 26, 2019
Will China invade Hong Kong? There's been mixed messages from the Chinese government as well as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. But as Hong Kong protesters turn up the heat, will their demands be met or will Hong Kong become another Tiananmen Square. The Trump Administration is hinting that if it comes to that, the US China Trade War will be affected.