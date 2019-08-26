#hongkong #hongkongprotest

Hong Kong: Invasion or No Invasion?

China Uncensored
837K
9,783 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 26, 2019

Will China invade Hong Kong? There's been mixed messages from the Chinese government as well as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. But as Hong Kong protesters turn up the heat, will their demands be met or will Hong Kong become another Tiananmen Square. The Trump Administration is hinting that if it comes to that, the US China Trade War will be affected.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

#hongkong #hongkongprotest yuen long attack

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to