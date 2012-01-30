CGI 3D Animated Short Film "SUPERMOINE" Funny Action Animation by George Meiles

Published on Jan 30, 2012

A simple monk becomes a superhero when is cloister is attacked by awild bunch of Vikings.

SUPERMOINE (Super Monks) (2005) Action, Comedy
Produced at Ecole Georges Méliès School (EESA) (http://ecolegeorgesmelies.fr)

CREDITS: Created, Written & Animated by Florian Landouzy, Sebastian Ho, Julien Bagnol. Music by www.ace-out.com "we're right", Animation generic by Black Bunny Studio.


