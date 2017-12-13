Exclusive Dezeen footage reveals demolition of Robin Hood Gardens

Published on Dec 13, 2017

This exclusive video footage shot by Dezeen shows a huge section of the brutalist Robin Hood Gardens estate being torn apart by a demolition claw.



Destruction of the seminal 1970s estate in east London, designed by architects Alison and Peter Smithson, first began in August 2017. But the two concrete slab blocks that make up the complex have remained largely intact until now.



Dezeen's video footage reveals that demolition machines started pulling apart the western block earlier this week. The film shows a claw-like machine tearing down an entire section of the seven-storey building.



The machine can be seen pulling through the building's "streets in the sky" – the network of outdoor walkways connecting every home, and one of the key elements of the Smithsons' celebrated design.



It can also be seen knocking out windows and tearing through floors.



