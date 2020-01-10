Harry Styles REVEALS His One Direction Guilty Pleasure!

Published on Jan 10, 2020

Harry Styles is continuing his tour of all the major daytime and late night talk shows to promote his new album, and this time he’s given us a taste of one of his guilty pleasures that all current and former One Direction fans are sure to love.What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and Harry Styles played a little game with Ellen the other day that’s got everyone talking.See, his new album “Fine Line” came out on December 13. And while people are still bopping along to each and every song, Harry is now busy traveling from studio to studio to make an appearance on all the biggest talk shows.I told you last month how he guest hosted “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while James Corden was away to film a new movie. While he was there, he played a game of “Spill your Guts or Fill Your Guts” - the most disgusting name of a game that I have ever heard… and I’ve played “Exploding Kittens”.His ex-girlfriend slash longtime friend Kendall Jenner joined him on the show to play the game with him.And we found out, amongst other things, that at least one song on Harry’s debut solo album was about Kendall. And we also found out that Cod Sperm is not a good substitute for whey protein in your post-workout shakes. Harry also hosted Saturday Night Live before his album officially came out, took part in this hilarious skit involving Sara Lee Bread and “Shawn Mendeez”During his opening monologue, he also gave a shout out to the rest of the boys of One Direction. But it seems like after all these years, Harry Styles still has a nickname for one of them.Soo obviously we all know that Harry is missing Zayn in this lineup! Instead, Harry is calling him “Ringo”, after the Beatles musician Ringo Starr.

He was often known to be the odd one out, and was also the first person to decide to leave The Beatles - causing a worldwide uproar. But now maybe Harry is going back on his kind of shady remarks about Zayn. Because he showed up on The Ellen Degeneres Show to play another fun game.He played a game of “Burning Questions” with Ellen, her signature game that gets celebrities to answer some of their fan’s most important questions. Like, It obviously got a big laugh from the audience who might not have been fully aware of the tension between some of the members of the group. Like Ringo … I mean, Zayn, of course. Now, he didn’t specify exactly WHICH One Direction song he regularly works out to, but i think I’ve got some ideas.I mean, I’d be lying if I said “What Makes You Beautiful” wasn’t on MY workout playlist either. “Live While We’re Young” is a good one too. In fact, almost all of their discography seems like a good choice. Excuse me while I go update my workout playlist. Okay I’m back. The magic of movie editing, guys.Harry’s answer struck a chord, especially since earlier this week there were rumors that a One Direction reunion might be upon us sometime in 2020. See, 5 days ago on January 5, hardcore One Direction fans who still go on their website from time to time noticed that there was a little update - one that hasn’t changed since they disbanded almost 5 years ago. Right at the bottom of the page, it says “2020 Sony Music Entertainment”People think this might mean that there is a reunion possibly in the works. And now that Harry has actually mentioned One Direction music once again, people think that all the cards are finally falling into place.Of course, if a reunion IS happening, it is still in the very early stages. We’re not sure what it will involve - or who. Will Zayn be there? Eh, probably not.2019 brought us a TON of amazing reunions from The Jonas Brothers, to The Pussycat Dolls, to The Spice Girls. So maybe 2020 will bring us even more. And let me tell you, a One Direction reunion would be a great start, but of course, there IS always the chance that this doesn’t mean anything at all.I mean, it would certainly be strange for them to have a reunion RIGHT after Harry and Liam both released albums. Not to mention Louis’ new song as well.So maybe it’s something different. It could be a brand new documentary, some other fans thought.Which I would also be extremely excited about! I still would love to see all the behind the scenes footage from the throwback 1D days. We can only imagine the footage of what went down when Zayn left the group. That tea is HOT and we are ready to see it.According to iHeartRadio, Liam teased a possible One Direction documentary coming soon.While in Dubai for a concert in December, Liam talked about the last time he visited the city as part of One Direction.Did I mention that this year is the 5 year anniversary of their breakup?AND they also started off on the X Factor in July 2010…

