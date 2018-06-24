First Ever Olympic Photo Finish | The Olympics On The Record

Published on Jun 24, 2018

The first Olympic photo finish took place at the Summer Games in Los Angeles 1932. Eddie Tolan makes Olympic history by winning 100m gold at despite recording the same time as American rival Ralph Metcalfe.



The most famous Olympic Records are presented in entertaining packages using recreations, animations and a mix of other visual methods: http://bit.do/EN-OTR



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com