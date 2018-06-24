First Ever Olympic Photo Finish | The Olympics On The Record

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 24, 2018
The first Olympic photo finish took place at the Summer Games in Los Angeles 1932. Eddie Tolan makes Olympic history by winning 100m gold at despite recording the same time as American rival Ralph Metcalfe.
