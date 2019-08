Published on Aug 7, 2019

Chinese Medical team based in Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia has been carrying out free acupuncture and Moxa treatments at the Katutura District Hospital.



These are Chinese traditional treatments that help in ailments such as back pain, blood pressure,diabetes amongst others.



The treatment has become so popular among the locals and in 2018 the China Medical Team says more than 13,000 patients received the treatment and the numbers are growing.