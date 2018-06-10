4 DAYS TO GO! Serial final scorers

Published on Jun 10, 2018

Just four men have scored in multiple FIFA World Cup finals. From Vava and Pele, through to Paul Breitner and Zinedine Zidane, all four left their mark as they claimed the title at least once.

