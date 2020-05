Published on May 7, 2020

The eastern-based army of Libya on Tuesday announced killing over 40 troops of the rival UN-backed government's forces in southwestern Libya.

Its statement said the government's forces attempted to launch an attack on an airbase under Turkish air cover.

The UN-backed government forces admitted that it made the offense, killing several enemies and destroying 10 vehicles.

For over a year, the two sides have been engaged in a vicious war over control of the capital Tripoli.